Ramdev Booked For Outraging Religious Feelings During Event In Rajasthan

A COMPLAINT has been filed against Yoga guru Ramdev for making controversial comments and inflaming religious sentiments at a gathering of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer region.

Reportedly, the First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

According to Parhai Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram, the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

This came three days after a video of Ramdev from the event that took place on February 2, went viral.

In the viral video, he can be seen accusing the Muslims of being involved in terrorist acts and abducting Hindu women.

"I am not criticising anyone but…some people are obsessed with converting the entire world to Islam and…Christianity," Ramdev said in the video.

"Muslims offer namaz five times a day and then do whatever sin that comes to mind. They kidnap Hindu girls..become terrorists, and a lot of them are criminals.. Our Muslim brothers commit a lot of sins but they definitely offer namaz as they are taught to do so," he alleged," during the event, the video of which was also shared from Ramdev's official Twitter handle.

He further also made remarks on how Muslims dress and said, "for them, heaven means wearing pyjamas over ankles, cutting their moustaches, and wearing their caps. I am not saying that the Quran or any Islam tells them to do this. But that’s how people are doing it."

His video was widely shared on social media platforms and has attracted severe criticism.

(With inputs from agency)