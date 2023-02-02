Ramcharitmanas Row: VHP Demands To Derecognise SP, RJD; Seeks Appointment With CEC

RJD has also taken no action against Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar.

AS THE row over the recent statements of Swami Prasad Maurya of the Samajwadi Party (SP) continues, the Vishva Hindu Parishad said on Thursday that the Election Commission should derecognize the SP and the RJD as they have violated the "basic conditions" upon which they registered as political parties by not taking action against their leaders.

"The recent statements of Swami Prasad Maurya of SP disparaging the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and the burning of its pages are deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of a vast section of the citizens of India," Kumar alleged as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also claimed that the fact that, after the remarks by Maurya, he was elevated to the office of general secretary of the political party proves that his statement has the support of the party.

"Similarly, RJD leader Chadrashekhar also made deliberate and malicious criticism of the Ramcharitmanas and other holy books to cause outrage, create mistrust and division in Hindu society," Kumar charged in the statement as quoted by the news agency PTI.

In addition, the RJD has taken no action against Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar.

"Both the SP and RJD have violated the basic conditions upon which the parties were registered and have become liable for the withdrawal of their registration," he contended, adding, "The VHP wishes to draw the attention of the CEC to Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the VHP chief added, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Days after the Bihar minister's remarks, SP leader Maurya on January 22 alleged that certain portions of the "Ramcharitmanas" insulted a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that they be "banned".

The Uttar Pradesh police, following a complaint over Maurya's remarks, lodged an FIR against the SP leader on January 24.

