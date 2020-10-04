New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior leader and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan underwent a heart surgery on Saturday at a hospital in Delhi , his son Chirag Paswan said in a tweet this morning.

Taking to the microblogging site, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said, ''For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle.''

Chirag further informed that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises. A key meeting of NDA allies,scheduled for October 3, was postponed owing to the ill health of the Union Minister. The meeting was to be held for seat sharing for Bihar Assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides other senior leaders spoke to Chirag Paswan to enquire about the health of his father.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha