Ram Vilas Paswan passed away Thursday at a hospital in Delhi, here's what he said in his last tweet and Instagram post

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday, days after he underwent a heart surgery in a Delhi hospital. Paswan's son Chirag Paswan shared the news of his father's demise on his Twitter account. "Papa, you are no more in this world now but I know that wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you Papa," he said in a tweet.

The LJP leader was serving as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi led government. One of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country, Paswan had served as a cabinet minister under five prime ministers and his party has joined hands with all national coalitions.

In his last Instagram post, Paswan had talked about Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Scheme under which the government is giving 5 kg of food grains to the 81 crore NFSA beneficiaries of the scheme.

In his last tweet, the LJP founder condoled the death of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's mother.

" Recieved the sad news of the death of the mother of External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar. May God rest her soul and provide strength to Jaishankar ji and all the family to bear sorrow in this hour of grief," reads his last Tweet.

Paswan's death comes days before Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. His party has parted ways with the Nitish Kumar-led alliance and decided to go alone in the upcoming polls.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha