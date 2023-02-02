Ram Temple: Shaligram Stones From Nepal's Kali Gandaki Reach Ayodhya, To Be Used In Making Lord Ram's Idol

The holy stones which are expected to use for the construction of the idol of Lord Ram were welcomed at Ayodhya by priests and locals who decorated the boulders with garlands and offered rituals before handing over them to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 02:28 PM IST
Minute Read
Ram Temple: Shaligram Stones From Nepal's Kali Gandaki Reach Ayodhya, To Be Used In Making Lord Ram's Idol

TWO SHALIGRAM stones symbolising Lord Vishnu in the Hindu religion from the Gandaki river bank in Nepal have been brought to Ayodhya on Thursday for the construction of idols in the Ram Temple.

The holy stones were welcomed at Lord Ram's birthplace by Priests and locals decorated the boulders with garlands and offered rituals before handing over them to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The two holy stones, weighing around 30 tonnes, which reached Ayodhya on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal's Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, have been approved both technically and scientifically for the making of the idol, informed the Nepali officials.

"There is a waterfall named Kali Gandaki in Nepal. It originates from Damodar Kund and is around 85 km north of Ganeshwar Dham Gandki. Both these boulders have been brought from there. The place is situated at a height of 6,000 feet above sea level. People even say that it is crores of years old. The two boulders weigh around 30 tonnes and 14-15 tonnes," Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, General Secretary, Champat Rai told ANI.

Also Read
Couple Dies After Car Catches Fire In Kerala's Kannur
Couple Dies After Car Catches Fire In Kerala's Kannur

The Nepali leader said that Janaki Temple would later send a bow to the Ram temple in Ayodhya as per the specification of the Ram temple Trust.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust.

Also Read
LIVE: Parliament Adjourned Till Tomorrow As Oppn Demands Probe Into..
LIVE: Parliament Adjourned Till Tomorrow As Oppn Demands Probe Into..

The decision came after a long and arduous legal struggle of 134 years which began in 1885 and end with the Supreme Court's verdict.

It said that the Constitution does not make a distinction between the faith and belief of one religion and another and added that all forms of belief, worship and prayer are equal.

Last month in January, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready on January 1, 2024.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.