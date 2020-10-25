Visitors were moved by the mall's decision to install a Ram Temple replica. One of them told the agency that he was amazed and felt like looking at Lord Ram himself.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's Pacific mall has installed a 32-foot-tall replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. According to news agency ANI, it took 80 experts over 40 days to install the replica of Ram Temple, which is 48-foot wide. The mall's manager said that the decision to install Ram Temple's replica was taken in view of the upcoming festive season and that they wanted positivity to make people feel good.

"It's festive season, we wanted to bring positivity to make people feel good," the agency quoted Pacific Mall manager Lalit Rathod as saying.

"We try to decorate the mall in an elaborate manner every year. After discussions with the management and vendors, we decided to do something unique and different this year to spread festivities and cheer up our customers," he added.

Visitors were moved by the mall's decision to install a Ram Temple replica. One of the visitors told the agency that he was amazed and felt like looking at Lord Ram himself. "I am amazed to see this. Seeing this replica of Ram temple is like a dream I feel like I am looking at Lord Ram," one of the visitors was quoted by the agency.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the first stone of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya and termed it a "golden day" for the country.

Addressing the gathering of 175 people, which included political and religious leaders, PM Modi said that India was "creating a golden chapter" and the event marked the end of wait that went on for centuries. He said that 'Jai Siya Ram' was resonating not only in Ayodhya, but across the world.

