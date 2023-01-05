Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Be Ready On January 1, 2024: Amit Shah In Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024. The BJP leader also hit out at Congress for obstructing the issue in courts for long. However, he said after Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, expediating the work.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said, "Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts...After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple."

Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom, that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024." He was responding to the slogan raised by Gandhi previously, where the Congress leader questioned BJP by when the temple will be ready. "Mandir wahi banayenge, teethi nahi batayenge (The temple will be erected there, but we won't tell by when.)," was the taunt raised by Gandhi.

The home minister was in Tripura to flag off BJP's rath yatras from Sabroom in South Tripura district and Dharmanagar in North Tripura. The campaign is aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held early this year.

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, the union minister said. "Ten days after the Pulwama incident in Kashmir, Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan and carried out a successful operation under Modi's leadership,” he said.

A CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district killing 40 personnel on February 14, 2019. The Indian Air Force raided a terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

Shah also asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state. At a public rally in Dharmanagar, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

“We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state,” he said.