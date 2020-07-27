A time capsule enlisting facts and history will be kept 2,000 feet under the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to avoid future conflicts, a time capsule enlisting facts and history will be kept 2,000 feet under the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Sunday.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," Chaupal told news agency ANI.

The time capsule, Chaupal said, will be covered in a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the ground of Ram Temple's construction site. The 'bhoomi poojan' or groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several other VVIPs are likely to attend the mega ceremony.

"Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the ''abhisheka'' in ''bhoomi pujan''. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya," said Chaupal, the lone Dalit member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The construction of Ram Temple was cleared after the Supreme Court in November last year ruled in favour of Hindus and allowed the construction at the site of Ramjanmabhoomi, overruling a claim by Muslims parties that the land belonged to them. The top court verdict ended a decades-old dispute between Hindus and Muslims over ownership of the land in question.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma