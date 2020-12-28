Ram Temple Construction: Giriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than Rs 100 crore worth of donations online till now.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Monday.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the cost of construction of the main Ram Temple is estimated at Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore, while the entire premises will "cost not less than Rs 1,100 crore".

"But, these are all estimation that we need to raise, the seer said.

The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex, Giriji Maharaj said.

"Options given for the foundation of the temple will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting (of the trust) (and final selection will be done)," he said.

Giriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than Rs 100 crore worth of donations online till now.

"Besides, we will be reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families so that all sections of the society can participate in this initiative," Giriji Maharaj said.

The trust has announced the launch of a mass contact and fund contribution campaign for construction of the temple. The Vidarbha regional office for collection of donations was opened in the city a few days ago.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that had long polarised the country, the court said the faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement got a fillip in 1990 with then BJP president L K Advani's ?rath yatra'. Two years later, in December 1992, the 16th century Mughal-era Babri Masjid, built on what a large sections believe is Lord Ram's birthplace, was demolished.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta