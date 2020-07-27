Business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are likely to be the part of 200-select invitees to attend the mega 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5.

The list is being prepared by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in coordination with people from the Prime Minister's Office. The list of invitees has been divided into four categories which include prominent people from the fields of arts, literature, culture and industrial sector.

The likely presence of Ambani and Adani on the occasion of Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan' is seen as a significant indication about the role of the industrialist in the development of not just the Ram Temple but the entire city as a "Teerth Kshetra".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of a mega Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other top BJP leaders and prominent personalities.

The 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony will be held as per Hindu rituals and water from sacred rivers, including Ganga and Yamuna, and soil from places visited by ancient Hindu deity Lord Ram will be used.

"Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the ''abhisheka'' in ''bhoomi pujan''. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya," the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said.

The construction of Ram Temple was cleared after the Supreme Court in November last year ruled in favour of Hindus and allowed the construction at the site of Ramjanmabhoomi, overruling a claim by Muslim parties that the land belonged to them. The top court verdict ended a decades-old dispute between Hindus and Muslims over ownership of the land in question.





