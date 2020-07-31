The BJP is reportedly gearing up to live stream the August 5 'bhoomi pujan' or groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi across all the 70 constituencies of national capital Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi BJP is reportedly gearing up to live stream the August 5 'bhoomi pujan' or groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi across all the 70 constituencies of the national capital. The 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the general public has been asked not to throng the Ramjanmabhoomi site and only around 200 VVIPs have been invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to reports, the BJP has decided to install LED screens across all the Assembly constituencies in Delhi so that people can witness the historic event of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that there is great enthusiasm among people about the ceremony in national capital. BJP workers have also been asked to light 'dias' on August 5 and celebrate the day like Diwali, a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile.

Arrangements are being made for a live broadcast of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' across all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. Gupta said that many people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be present during the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

At the same time, the BJP leaders and all the workers in Delhi will celebrate the occasion as a festival by lighting lamps. This will be a historic opportunity for the countrymen, he further added.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia also said that the saffron party is planning to celebrate the occasion like Diwali.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma