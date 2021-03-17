Ram Swaroop Sharma Death News: He was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and was long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead on Wednesday at his official residence in Delhi in mysterious circumstances. Ram Swaroop Sharma, 62, was a two-time BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and was long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Sharma was currently a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.

According to news agency ANI, quoting Delhi Police officials, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide. The police received a call from his staffer today morning after which they reached Gomti Apartments in Delhi, where the Parliamentarian lives. The police said that his body was found hanging in his room and the door of the room was locked from inside.

"No suicide note has been found yet. Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," said Delhi Police.

The police have sent the body for post mortem and further investigation to ascertain the cause of his death is underway. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also reached Ram Swaroop Sharma's residence in Delhi. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has ALSO given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding an inquiry into his death.

Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma defeated Congress candidate Ashray Sharma, the grandson of former Telecommunications Minister Sukh Ram in his electoral debut. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma defeated sitting Congress MP Pratibha Singh -- wife of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with a big margin.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled due to the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan