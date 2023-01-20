Ram Rahim, Rape Convict Godman, Gets 40-Day Parole, Second Time In Three Months

DERA SACHA chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was granted a 40-day parole on Friday, said officials cited by the news agency PTI.

"The parole has been granted for 40 days. It has been granted as per rules," Rohtak's Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma told PTI over the phone.

Earlier in October 2022, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief who is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail was granted a similar parole.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala had informed about the parole plea and said, "The Dera chief's family have submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for Ram Rahim on his behalf but it will be decided by the court and commissioner for how many days he will get parole and where will he stay during this time," as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Reportedly, the Dera chief was granted parole ahead of the Haryana panchayat election and Adampur Assembly bypoll.

He was also granted parole for a month on June 17.

He has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks' furlough.

While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.

He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.

CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

It was alleged that Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana.

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet in 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in 2008 while, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

(With inputs from agencies)