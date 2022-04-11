Ahmedabad/ Khargone/ Kolkata/ Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: Tensions soared across India on Sunday after violence erupted in four states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand - on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

Here's everything you need to know about the clashes of Sunday:

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, a 65-year-old man lost his life while another person was injured following a scuffle between two communities in Khambhat. According to news agency PTI, the two groups clashed and pelted stones at each other, forcing police to lob tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

"The body of an unidentified man, who appears to be around 65 years old, was recovered from the spot in Khambhat, where two groups pelted each other with stones after a clash broke out between them during a Ram Navami procession late this afternoon," PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Ajeet Rajyan as saying.

Another clash also broke out at Himmatnagar which lies in the Sabarkantha district. Just like Khambhat, the Gujarat police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The agitators, the police said, had torched three to four two-wheelers. "Two groups clashed and pelted each other with stones over a Ram Navami procession. During the melee, some persons were hit by stones. But the situation was brought under control in some time," PTI quoted officials as saying.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, a curfew was imposed in three areas while Section 144 of CrPC was clamped across the entire city after a violent clashes between two groups wherein some vehicles were set on fire.

Several people, including Khargone SP, were injured during the clashes, the police said, adding that they had to use tear gas shells to control the situation.

According to the police, a Ram Navami procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone, but was abandoned midway after stones were allegedly thrown at it amid altercation over playing music from loudspeakers.

"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," PTI quoted Khargone District Collector Anugrah P as saying.

West Bengal:

In West Bengal, large number of police officials were deployed in Howrah after reports of clashes during a Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area. The police have assured that the situation is under control, adding that adequate troops are deployed in the area.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the procession was attacked by policemen. In a series of tweets, Adhikari shared a number of videos and images of the incident that took place in Howrah.

"In the Shivpur area of Howrah district, Ram devotees took out a procession and the constable and police officer thrashed them with sticks. Some people got seriously injured," Adhikari tweeted.

"Is following Sanatan Dharma prohibited in this state? @HMOIndia @jdhankhar1@HomeBengalDGP @WBPolice."

Jharkhand:

Violence also erupted in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Sundayafter incidents of stone pelting and arson during Ram Navami fair in the Hirahi-Hendlaso village. According to news agency IANS, some people started pelting stone on crowd during Ram Navami procession in the area, which led to a stampede.

Over half a dozen people were injured, said officials, adding that several motorcycles and a pickup van were set on fire at the fair.

