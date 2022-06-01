Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: The Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be the "national temple of India", said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday as he laid the foundation stone of the temple's 'Garbha Griha' (sanctum sanctorum).

"People have been waiting for this day since a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India's unity," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adityanath had arrived in Ayodhya earlier in the day where he was welcomed by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. Earlier, Maurya had said that the second phase of the temple's construction will begin after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase of construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi, the second phase will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister today," Maurya had said.

"Today is a day of great happiness for the devotees of Lord Ram."

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone on August 5, 2020. This was after the Supreme Court unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya, where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

"Work on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works) - Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024 end and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025," Nripendra Misra, Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction committee, told ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma