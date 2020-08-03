Sacred betel leaves made of silver will be used during the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 05

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sacred betel leaves made of silver will be used during the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 05. Members of Chaurasiya community in Varanasi presented the special betel leaves to Vidwat Parishad, the group that will supervise Bhumi Pujan rituals in Ayodhya, Hindustan Times reported.

Betel leave holds a significant place in Hindu tradition and is used in most of its religious customs. The Bhumi Pujan ritual will be supervised by three noted scholars of Astrology and Vyakaran (grammar).

The preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan programme of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya for the inaugural of the Bhoomi Pujan of the grand Ram temple. Holy earth and water from all major religious sites and sacred rivers of the country will form the ingredients of the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reached Ayodhya to oversee the preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. The Chief Minister said that the administration is taking every precaution in light COVID-19 threat and only invitees will be allowed to attend the event.

"We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on #COVID19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha