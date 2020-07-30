Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during a grand ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ event, in which several VVIP dignitaries including UP CM Yogi Adityanath and several other prominent leaders were invited.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The foundation stone of the much-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 (today) in grand Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. Ahead of the event, the holy city of Ayodhya has been decorated with diyas and images of Lord Ram to mark this day.

To commemorate the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir, images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the shrine will be beamed across the giant billboard in the Times Square in New York today.

Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani, described the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony as ‘one-of-a-kind and historic’ and as reported by news agency PTI, said that “arrangements are being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5”.

Sewhani further said that among the prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion are the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square.

“Beginning from 8 a.m. on August 5 till 10 p.m., images of the words 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and English, Lord Ram's portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple's design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Modi will be displayed across several billboards, which are among the most striking and popular features of Times Square”, Sehwani said.

"This is not a once-in-a-lifetime or a once-in-a-century event. This is an event that comes once in the life of mankind. We had to give it a befitting celebration and what better place than the iconic Times Square to commemorate the 'Ram Janma Bhoomi shilanyas" (groundbreaking ceremony), Sewhani said.

"Under Prime Minister Modi, the construction of the Ram Temple is a dream come true for Hindus all over the world. Till six years back, we never thought that this day will come soon but due to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this day has come and we want to celebrate it in a befitting way," he added.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in February after the Supreme Court in 2019 November, gave its verdict on the disputed cite. In its verdict, the top court has allowed construction of Ram Temple on the disputed site and also allotted 5-acre land to Muslim parties near Ayodhya.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan