New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The entire city of Ayodhya has been decked up for the foundation stone laying ceremony. On the eve of the auspicious event, the city is glittering with diyas lit by sages on the bank of Saryu river and residents outside their houses. The district administration said that as many as 3,51,000 diyas has been illuminated across 50 places in the holy city in a 'Diwali like event' this evening. Almost, every temple in the city has been decorated. The puja ceremony has already begun with a special offering to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi Mandir as a part of an old Hindu tradition of ‘Nishaa Puja’.

Here is how Ayodhya looked on the eve of Bhumi Pujan Ceremony.

The ghats of Saryu river decorated with Diyas

Ayodhya celebrates Choti Diwali ahead of Bhumi Pujan ceremony

Devotees at Saryu river to have a glimpse of the decoration

The visual splendour of the holy city in all its glory

Lights adorning the walls running parallel to the Saryu river

Ram Ki Paidi illuminated ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony

Locals litting Diyas outside their house

