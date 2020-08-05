The guest list for the grand ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ event has been kept limited to 175 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the devotees across the nation are being encouraged to witness the grand event by watching the live broadcast.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra will be laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya, today, in a grand ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony. PM Modi will be sharing the stage with four other VVIP dignitaries including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

When & Where to watch Live Streaming of Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’?

People can watch the live telecast of the grand ceremony on Doordarshan. The Live streaming of the event can be watched on DD News Live, DD India Live and DD National from 6 am on August 5. DD Channels will telecast live main events of the Bhumi Pujan covering various locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir.

Apart from the TV, people can also watch the LIVE Streaming of Bhoomi Pujan on the Twitter handles of DD News Line, DD National and DD Channels. You can also get all latest updates from the ceremony on Jagran English.

PM Modi's Itenary for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Lucknow on a special flight on Wednesday (Today). After reaching Lucknow, he will board a chopper till Ayodhya, which will land in a college in the holy city.

First, he will visit the Hanumangarhi Temple, following which, he will proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi and will offer prayers to Ram Lalla idol before the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

PM Modi will place the silver brick at the Ram Janmabhoomi between 8 am and 12 noon on August 5 to mark the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple construction.

When will PM Modi lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir?

The ceremony shall start at around 8 am and will end at about 2 pm. The main Bhoomi Poojan is expected to take place at 12:30 pm. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 'Abhijit Muhurta' at 12:40 pm on August 5, 2020.

Abhijit Muhurta is considered as the most auspicious time for the Bhumi Pujan and is capable of removing all obstacles. Post the successful completion of Bhumi Pujan, the construction of Ram Mandir will begin at 2.77-acre site.

Posted By: Talib Khan