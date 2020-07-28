Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, General Secretary, Champat Rai said that all reports regarding the placing of the time capsule are fake and should not be believed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Refuting reports of placing a time capsule under the ground at the Ram Temple construction, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, General Secretary, Champat Rai said that all reports regarding the placing of the time capsule are fake and should not be believed, news agency ANI reported.

"All reports about placing of a time capsule under the ground at Ram Temple construction site on 5th August are false. Do not believe in any such rumour", said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as reported by ANI.

The refutal from Champat Rai came two days after another member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal on Sunday claimed that to avoid future conflicts a time capsule enlisting facts and history will be kept 2,000 feet under the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site", Chaupal had said as reported by news agency ANI.

"So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," Chaupal added.

The grand ceremony of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is scheduled to take place on August 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several VVIP dignitaries. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir.

"Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the ''abhisheka'' in ''bhoomi pujan''. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya," Kameshwar Chaupal had said.

The design for the Temple has also been decided and according to the main architect of the shrine said that the temple will be 161-foot tall, 20 feet more than the original design prepared in 1988.

"The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, said as reported by ANI.

Sompura also said that the construction of the Ram Temple will take around 3.5 years once it was started after the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony.

"Once the 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start. The team of L&T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work," he said.

