New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday will be a monumental moment for Gorakshpeeth. The Gorakhpur-based religious sect has played a pivotal role in the Ramjanmabhoomi movement over the decades. The event will mark the culmination of a long struggle spearheaded by Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Adityanath, the chief priests of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur for the construction of Ram Temple.

“Mahant Digvijaynath motivated the Hindu community for the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi and construction of a grand Ram temple at the site all through his life. When Ram Lalla appeared in the disputed structure on December 22-23, 1949, even then Mahant Digvijaynath was doing ‘sankeertan’ (offering prayers) along with some seers in Ayodhya,” the Times of India quoted the manager of Gorakhdham temple Dwarika Tiwari, as saying.

The next Mahant, Avadyanath, carried forward the movement. In 1984, he led a religious process from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya for the liberation of Ram Temple.

“Digvijaynath’s disciple Mahant Avadyanath carried forward the legacy of his guru and in 1984 he constituted Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti and was its founder-president all his life,” said Dr. Pradeep Rao, principal of MP Inter College, Jungle Dhoosar.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was a disciple of Avaidyanath and made frequent visits to Ayodhya after the latter's death in 2014.

Adityanath has been overseeing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi, where the temple will be constructed following the go-ahead last year by the Supreme Court.

He is being credited withreviving the lost glory of Ayodhya by holding Deepotsav and launching several developmental projects. He has also fulfilled the long-pending wishes of many sages by renaming Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

