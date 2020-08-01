Devotional songs, prayers, and hymns by playback singers Anup Jalota and Sanjeevani Bhelande are scheduled for the ceremony along with the collective chanting by priests in North America.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Celebrating in full cheer, religious groups on Friday have announced that Hindu temples in North America are going to hold a virtual national prayer to mark the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

To commemorate the historic event on August 5, 2020, The Hindu Mandir Executives' Conference (HMEC) and the Hindu Mandir Priests' Conference (HMPC) have called for a virtual collective national prayer across America to rejoice the upcoming “Shree Ram Mandir Poojan” at Ayodhya in a statement released on Friday.

According to the statement, devotional songs, prayers and hymns by playback singers Anup Jalota and Sanjeevani Bhelande are scheduled for the ceremony along with the collective chanting by priests in North America.

On this auspicious occasion to celebrate the great ground-breaking ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temples across the United States, Canada and Caribbean Islands will come together in offering seva (service) in the “Lotus feet” of Lord Rama on the eve of the Ram Mandir reconstruction poojan (prayer), the statement said.

Whole world is cheering and looking forward to the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ on August 5 and in this regard, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America has said that it is going to organise prayers to mark the August 5 ceremony in Ayodhya, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the grand temple.

“For a joyful global Hindu community, the historic ceremony on August 5, 2020, marks the ushering of a new era. We should cherish and celebrate this day as a festival now, and forever in the future,” said Pandit Krishna Kumar Pandey, founder, president and Acharya of the Shiv Durga Temple in Bay Area, California.

