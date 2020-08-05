President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday congratulated the country on foundation laying ceremony, an event that will mark the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir.

"Congratulations to all on the inauguration of the construction of Ram-Mandir! The temple of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Ram is being constructed in accordance with the process of justice and with the enthusiasm of the public and with the support of social harmony. The temple complex, I believe, will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideals of Ramrajya,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' and laid the first stone of the temple at the Ram janmabhoomi site. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP governor Anandiben Patel shared the dais with PM Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony. The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple here. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the PM arrived at the temple dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. He was gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

