New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A priest who was expected to be a part of the Bhumi Pujan rituals at Ram temple site, along with 16 policemen deployed on the security duty have tested positive for coronavirus infection. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for August 5 in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 50 other dignitaries will also be present.

Priest Pradeep Das, who is the disciple of Acharya Satendra Das, has contracted the infection. He is one of the four priests who performs puja regularly at the site. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to review preparations for the mega event.

Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone of the temple after 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a unique piece of architecture in several ways. The temple has been designed to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 10 and will have a life span of 1,000 years.

Three-day-long Vedic rituals will be held before the main ceremony, which will begin on August 3, news agency PTI reported.

Keeping in with the safety norms, the guest list has been kept limited. Giant CCTV screens have been put up across Ayodhya so the devotees can watch the programme, the Trust said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, the body entrusted with building Ram Mandir, has sketched out an elaborate plan for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

All senior BJP leaders associated with Ram Mandir movement have also been invited, the Trust said. The list will also include BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi and senior leaders like Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Ritambhara. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are among the invitees.

