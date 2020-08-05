PM Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, was also seen watching the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at her residence in Gandhinagar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ground laying ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya concluded amid much fanfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid a 40-kilogram (88 pounds) silver brick for grand ram temple. The entire country followed the event that became a reality after decades-old struggle. PM Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, was also seen watching the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at her residence in Gandhinagar. She watched the event with her hands folded in obeisance.

Gujarat: Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, watched the live telecast of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of #RamTemple earlier today, at her residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/vWmnuHX483 August 5, 2020

Addressing the gathering of 175 people, which included political and religious leaders, PM Modi said that India was "creating a golden chapter" and the event marked the end of wait that went on for centuries. He said that 'Jai Siya Ram' was resonating not only in Ayodhya, but across the world.

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries," he said, beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the site for the ceremony. Earlier today, PM Modi planted a 'parijat' sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple.

PM Modi arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi site after offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha