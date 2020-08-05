New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid chants of Vedic mantras and sounds of conch-shells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhumi site in Ayodhya. He also planted Parijat sapling, considered a sacred plant in Hindu faith, as part of ritual during foundation stone-laying of Ram temple.

Ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple here. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the PM arrived at the temple dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. He was gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple. The Prime Minister Narendra left for Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane.

