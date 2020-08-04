PM Modi will be flying from Delhi on Wednesday morning to Ayodhya where he will spend around three hours. He will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple of Lord Hanuman.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya today for the historic 'Bhoomi Pujan' event to mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple. Religious rituals are already underway ahead of the event and preparations are in full swing for the groundbreaking ceremony.

PM Modi will be sharing the dais with four others - RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. These include 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions.

PM Modi will be flying from Delhi on Wednesday morning to Ayodhya where he will spend around three hours. He will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple of Lord Hanuman.

Here is the complete schedule of PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit:

9:35 am: Departure from New Delhi

10:35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport

10:40 am: Will leave for Ayodhya by chopper

11.30 am: Will land at helipad in Saket Colony

11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi

12 noon: Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi

12.15: After darshan of Ram Lalla, tree plantation at Temple premises

12.30 pm: Bhumi Pujan

12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying

1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

2.05 pm: PM Modi will depart for Saket Helipad

2.20 pm: Departure to Lucknow

Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's “bhoomi pujan” ceremony to come to Ayodhya.

PM Modi will be laying the first of the five silver bricks which be set inside the sanctum sanctorum during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

The five bricks are believed to symbolise the five planets as per the Hindu mythology. The design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) — the design will follow Vishnu temple's Nagara style while the 'garbha griha' will be octagonal.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya.

The state government will release a postal stamp, which is based on the temple design. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises.

The ceremony will go on till 2 pm. An inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta