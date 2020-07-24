The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the PIL filed by an RTI activist seeking directions to defer the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held on August 5 for the foundation stone laying of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The petition claimed that the organisers have invited over 300 people in the ceremony which will violate the COVID norms, such as social distancing, issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier yesterday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by an RTI activist, Saket Gokhale in the Allahabad High Court challenging the grand event.

In the plea, he stated that the event will be a violation of the guidelines issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has afflicted nearly 13 lakh people in the country. The centre has banned religious gatherings in the country in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Gokhale in his plea has stated that the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ event scheduled to take place on August 5 will violate the ‘Unlock 2’ guidelines issued by the Centre earlier this month and urged the Allahabad High Court to cancel the event in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The plea, stressing upon the violation, stated that a large number of people will gather in Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, in which several VIP dignitaries including PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present.

The petition stated that the ceremony will be clear defiance of the rules laid out by the Centre and Union Home Ministry to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the programme, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we have decided that there will not be more than 200 people, including 150 invitees (at the event)," Giri said as reported by ANI. "The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla temple, plant a tree and later do the 'bhoomi pujan'," he added.

Posted By: Talib Khan