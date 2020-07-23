The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 lay the foundation stone in a grand ground-breaking ceremony which will also be attended by a host of other VIPs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited Ram temple in Ayodhya today (Wednesday) in a grand 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony. The holy city of Ayodhya has been all decked up for the grand ceremony, after which the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will start on 2.77-acre land.

The Ram Mandir's proposal images were released by the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday. Days ago, the temple's main architect said that the temple will be 161-foot tall, 20 feet more than the original design prepared in 1988.

"The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Nikhil Sompura also informed that two mandaps have also been added to the design of the grand temple. "All pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used. Only two mandaps have been added," he added.

Sompura also said that the construction of the Ram Temple will take around 3.5 years once it was started after the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony.

"Once the 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start. The team of L&T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work," he said.

PM Modi will be laying a 40 kg silver brick as the foundation stone in t6he grand ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony which will take place after three-day long Vedic rituals. According to news agency PTI, the rituals will begin on August 3.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5.

He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the programme, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we have decided that there will not be more than 200 people, including 150 invitees (at the event)," Giri said as reported by ANI. "The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla temple, plant a tree and later do the 'bhoomi pujan'," he added.

