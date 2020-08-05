Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan'at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site, marking the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan'at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site, marking the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister, who also visited the iconic Hanumangarhi temple earlier in the day, also addressed the event and emphasised that the centuries long wait is finally over while adding that "India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya". Beginning his speech by chanting 'Jai Siya Ram', PM Modi said that the Ram temple will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture and "it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity".

"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed," PM Modi said.

PM Modi had arrived in Ayodhya, which was decked up for the groundbreaking ceremony, for the historic Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. In Ayodhya, the Prime Minister shared the dais with only four others - RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

For the BJP which was once forced to keep the "contentious" Ram temple issue aside to woo allies, the beginning of construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya is an ideological victory over its rivals with even many opposition leaders welcoming the development.

Here are the highlights from the big event:

14:08 pm: Do Gaj ki Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori: PM Modi

14:06 pm: I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity: PM Modi

13:58 pm: Ram is for everyone, Ram is everywhere, says PM Modi

13:55 pm: With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed: PM Modi

13:52 pm: Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years: PM Modi

13:51 pm: It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment: PM Modi

#WATCH It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment... From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath...today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram: PM Modi at Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/6jEFZ9JaMQ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

13:52 pm: Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations: PM Modi

13:47 pm: This day is a golden moment in India's history: PM Modi

13:43 pm: A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries: PM Modi

13:40 pm: Grand temple for Lord Ram who lived under tents for decades: PM Modi

13:38 pm: 'Jai Siyaram'. This call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion: PM Modi

13:37 pm: This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world: PM Modi

13:35 pm: PM Modi thanks Shree Ram Mandir Trust for inviting him for Bhoomi Pujan

13:32 pm: PM Modi's address to nation begins

13:29 pm: I have been asked many times when will Ram Temple be constructed. Now, it will be constructed soon. The wishes of devotees will be fulfilled, says President of Ram Mandir Trust Nitya Gopal Das

13:22 pm: Our country believes in 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam' i.e world is our guest. This nature of our countrymen can find solution to every problem. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

13:20 pm: So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of the situation (COVID-19), says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

"Poore desh mein aaj anand ki lehar hai. Sadiyon ki aas poore hone ka anand hai. Sabse bada anand hai Bharat ko atmanirbhar banane ke liye jis atma vishwas ki awashikta thi uska sagun-saakaar adhishthan aaj ho raha hai," he added.

13:13 pm: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses gathering

13:10 pm: Ram temple defines India’s spirit of social harmony, President Kovind said in a tweet.

"Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India," President Kovind tweeted.

13:05 pm: PM Modi to address gathering soon

12:48 pm: PM performs 'pushpanjali'

12:46 pm: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi performs 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, lays first brick of grand temple

12:38 pm: Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken: Priest

#WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken."#Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/Qk5VWNsPV3 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

12:37 pm: Auspicious moment at 12:44:08 pm, when the brick will be laid

12:17 pm: PM Modi attends 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, to lay first brick soon

12:15 pm: PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath & governor Patel seated for bhoomi pujan

12:08 pm: PM arrives at 'bhoomi pujan' venue

11:45 am: PM Modi reaches Hanumangarhi temple. Sanitises hands before offering prayers.

11:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple

11:24 am: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A 492-year-long timeline of events in Ayodhya case and the historic SC verdict

11:16 am: Rangoli depicting Ram Temple prepared at BJP's office in Gandhinagar.

11:12 am: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Janmabhoomi site.

11:00 am: PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

10:52 am: Ayodhya ne sabhi ko ek kar diya hai....Ab yeh desh poori duniya mein apna matha uncha utha kar kahega ki yahan koi bhed-bhav nahi hai: Uma Bharti

10:50 am: India's biggest fortune that we're witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here: Yog Guru Ramdev

10:39 am: PM Modi has arrived at Lucknow airport. He will now fly to Ayodhya in a chopper.

10:26 am: Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site today. pic.twitter.com/1I42eqE5BE — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

10:19 am: Uma Bharti reaches Ram Janmabhoomi, says will attend the ceremony.

10:13 am: Sudarsan Pattnaik designs breathaking sandart of Lord Ram at Odisha's Puri Beach

#JaiShriRam ...On the auspicious day of foundation stone laying ceremony for #RamMandirAyodhya by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/yxhnZ2qrC2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 5, 2020

10:11 am: UP CM Adityanath arrives at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

10:02 am: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple.

USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NofEWuM3E5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

09:34 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya. He is flying from Delhi to Lucknow, from where he will reach the temple town.

09:32 am: The idol of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram Janambhoomi site.

#WATCH The idol of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site later today. pic.twitter.com/eL29b500Mx — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

08:54 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ayodhya after 29 years. His previous visit to the temple town was in 1991, when he had accompanied the then BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi during his Tiranga Yatra.

08:36 am: PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. We'll honour him with a headgear, a silver crown & a stole with name of Lord Ram printed. We also hope that he rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi: Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi

08:23 am: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi in Ayodhya today, check his detailed itinerary here

08:20 am: Prior to the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan event, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shares an original document of the Constitution of India that has a beautiful sketch of Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

08:18 am: Today is a historic day. This day will be remembered for long. I am confident that with construction of Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' will be established in India: Yog Guru Ramdev at Hanuman Garhi temple

07:54 am: Roads leading into the area are barricaded. Yards of yellow cloth and marigold garlands were being hung on poles. Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers.

07:53 am: Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.

07:50 am: Sanitisation being done at Hanuman Garhi temple, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.

Prior to the ground-breaking ceremony, PM Modi will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi.

From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi pujan'

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta