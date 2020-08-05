Taking to Twitter prior to the ground breaking ceremony for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prasad wrote, “Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Rava.”

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday shared an image of the original document of the Indian constitution that bore a sketch illustrating Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

Taking to Twitter prior to the ground breaking ceremony for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prasad wrote, “Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Rava.”

Prasad noted that the the sketch was “available at the beginning of the chapter related to fundamental rights.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday and performed the much-awaited ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, marking the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prior to the foundation-stone laying ceremony, the Prime Minister had visited the iconic Hanumangarhi temple where he sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi had arrived at the Hanumangarhi temple dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta where he was gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

