Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: Preparations and religious rituals are underway in Ayodhya with the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony for the Ram temple just a day away. Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's “bhoomi pujan” ceremony to come to Ayodhya.

Twelve priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was to be followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and goddess Sita. On Tuesday, prayers will be offered at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.

Here are the latest updates on the big event:

COVID-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena

said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi won't be present in Ayodhya for the temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana" took a dig at the August 5 ceremony being held amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

"There is no other golden moment like the one when Prime Minister Modi performs the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya, the Sena said. "Coronavirus is there, but will disappear with Lord Ram's blessings," it added.

Prayer to invite gods underway

'Ramarchan Puja' - a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, ahead foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5.

Elaborating on the importance of Ramarchan Pujan, Satyanarayan Das, the priest reciting mantras in the pujan told ANI, "In our Vaishnav mode of prayers, Ramarchan prayers are taken from Bhavishtottar Khand. Before Lord Ram arrives, we invite and worship every important god and goddess. These gods and goddesses would acknowledge Lord Ram as their 'Ishth' (god of worship). It is after praying to them, we begin prayers of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita."

Religious rituals to be held on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the first of the five silver bricks which be set inside the sanctum sanctorum during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

The five bricks are believed to symbolise the five planets as per the Hindu mythology. The design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) — the design will follow Vishnu temple's Nagara style while the 'garbha griha' will be octagonal.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya.

The state government will release a postal stamp, which is based on the temple design. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises.

The ceremony will go on till 2 pm. An inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated.

175 eminent guests invited

175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary. The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries.

Trust's general secretary Champat Rai 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.

