Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Social media abuzz with wishes and greetings ahead of the historic event
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With just a few hours left for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages and warm wishes. Prime Minister will be arriving shortly to participate in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram Mandir. Also, a select list of seers and politicians will be in attendance. The event will mark the beginning of construction of a grand Ram temple in the temple town. Netizens dubbed the event as a momentous day for the people who believe in Hindu faith, others also paid tributes to those who made sacrifices in the centuries-old struggle for Ram Mandir.
Most awaited moment,
Finally the protector of truth, the epitome of Maryada is arriving.
First step towards establishing Dharma
What a historic moment we are about to witness!
All bow down
#JaiShriRam#RamMandir
Our Civilization faced a brutal attack for last 1000 years & we were ruled barbaricaly by invaders and Ram Mandir on Janmabhoomi will be the first step towards restoring our Great Glorious past...
Meanwhile, prime minister had left for Ayodhya. Prior to the function, he will take part in ''pooja'' and ''darshan'' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to ''Shree Ram Janmabhoomi'' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ''Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman''.