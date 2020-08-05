Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first brick as the construction of a mega Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya began on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi following a glittering 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first brick as the construction of a mega Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya began on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi following a glittering 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das were also present during the groundbreaking ceremony. In view of the coronavirus, only 175 guests, including seers and politicians, were invited for the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

Key highlights of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan': 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of mega Ram Temple in Ayodhya after performing 'bhoomi pujan'. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

The prime minister first visited Hanumangarhi Temple and then went to the Ramjanmabhoomi to offer prayers at Ramlala. He then went to the 'bhoomi pujan' site and laid the first brick to mark the symbolic construction of Ram Temple.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally: UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The Ram Temple will be built according to the Nagar style of architecture and soil from nearly 2,000 holy sites across the country and water from around 100 rivers, including Ganga and Yamuna, will be used in the 'bhoomi pujan'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has termed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ramlala temple in Ayodhya an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation".

The grand 'Ram Temple' to be constructed in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall, which is 20 feet taller than the original design prepared in 1988 which mentioned the height of the temple as 141 feet.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a unique piece of architecture in several ways. The temple has been designed to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 10 and will have a life span of 1,000 years.

The shrine will have a relatively smaller entrance and bigger abode as per the North Indian styles of Nagara architecture. In South Indian temples, they have a big entrance and small abode in line with the Dravidian architecture.

The sandstones for the construction of Ram Temple have been brought from Rajasthan, which is the best quality of stone in its category. Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple has also been built by the same sandstones.

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court had on November 9, 2019, granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus for the construction of Ram Temple. SC also directs Centre and UP govt to allot a 5-acre plot to the Muslims for building a mosque.

