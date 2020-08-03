Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Many people across the country are wondering why PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi mandir on August 5 before performing the Bhoomi Pujan. Now, one of the senior priests has revealed why PM Modi will be visiting the Hanumangarhi mandir.

In what will be a historic moment, the grand ceremony of the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan will be held on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the grand temple. The Prime Minister will arrive at the temple town around 11.30 am for the grand ceremony. However, before performing the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram temple, PM Modi will first the Hanumangarhi mandir in Ayodhya and perform a special puja there along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Madhuvan Raju Das, who is a priest at the Hanumangarhi mandir, has revealed that worshipping Lord Hanuman has a “special significance” and “without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin”.

“Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji” priest Das said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Das further said that “no work has been done without the blessings of Hanuman ji, hence the first blessing will be taken from him for smooth construction of Ram temple”, adding that seven minutes will be allocated to PM Modi for performing the rituals.

“We have to follow social distancing; these are the orders we have received from the Prime Minister’s Office. So, following the norms, no one will be allowed to touch the Prime Minister neither will they offer him ‘prasad’,” Das told ANI.

PM Modi will be visiting Ayodhya on August 5 for the Bhoomi Pujan. He will first visit the Hanumangarhi mandir and worship Lord Hanuman. After that, he will head to the Ramjanambhoomi complex and take a part in the Bhoomi Pujan. After the Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi will address the nation and will likely announce some development schemes for Ayodhya.

