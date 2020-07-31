After visiting the Ramlala in 1992, Modi had reportedly said that he will now come back only after the establishment of Ram Temple.

Preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya are almost complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Holy city in a few hours and lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in an astonishing groundbreaking ceremony today. PM Modi had taken a vow in 1992 that he will only come back after the establishment of Ram Mandir. Earlier Modi had visited Ayodhya as a convener of the tricolour movement with Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to dismantle Article 370 from Kashmir.

In 1992, veteran Journalist Mahendra Tripathi captured Dr Murli Manohar Joshi from the big event, accidentally, he also captured Narendra Modi in the same picture. The picture has gained value after Narendra Modi becomes the significant national face of the Bhartiya Janta Party. Mahendra Tripathi explains that in the informal conversation in 1992, Modi had said on the question of coming next time, he will come and visit Ramlala at the new Ram temple.

General Secretary of the BJP's Ayodhya Metropolitan unit Indramani Shukla, former president of the Ambedkarnagar Bar Association and Parmanand Mishra are among those who preserve the memory of Narendra Modi's first arrival in Ayodhya, 28 years ago. He says that the Prime Minister's concern with Ramlala is of deep and wide cultural implications.

It has been reported that the tricolor journey was started from Kanyakumari, and then reached the city of Lord Ram. Dr MM Joshi and Narendra Modi, paid a visit to Ayodhya along with several dozen buses and other vehicles. Narendra Modi came to Ayodhya and saw Ramlala on January 18, 1992. Narendra Modi also addressed a meeting beside Dr Joshi at the JIC ground in Faizabad city.

Posted By: Srishti Goel