New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin from Wednesday with a grand ceremony that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other VVIPs. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir and will perform Bhoomi Pujan at the auspicious time between 12:30 and 12:40 pm.

As PM Modi plans to visit Ayodhya, preparations are in full swing in the temple town for his visit. According to Ayodhya Information Deputy Director Murli Dhar Singh, the local administration will give a fresh coat of yellow paint on building on both sides of the roads that the Prime Minister’s convoy will take from the helipad at the Saket College in the city to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

“While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita will adorn the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters will adorn the building walls on both sides of the roads,” news agency PTI him as saying.

What will PM Modi do in Ayodhya?

Upon his arrival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will first visit the Hanuman Garhi temple to seek the blessing of Lord Hanuman. After that, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Ramjanmabhoomi complex at 11.30 am.

Around 12.30, PM Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan at the Ram Mandir complex for an hour. After the Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi will address the nation and will likely speak about the construction of the Ram temple. It is expected that PM Modi will also announce some development schemes for Ayodhya in his address.

What about the preparations in Ayodhya?

For the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, the roads and various temples will be decorated with flowers and over one lakh earthen lamp would be lit on the banks of Saryu river and various temples in Ayodhya.

The temple administration will also make available over one lakh packets of ‘prasad’ for distribution among people and devotees on the occasion of Bhoomi Poojan for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said officials, adding that a media centre would also be established in Ayodhya to provide various requisite facilities to media persons.

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is personally monitoring all the developments in Ayodhya.

