Khadau is a wooden footwear that possesses a great significance in Hinduism. The profession of making the footwear for Hindu saints has served as the prime source of income for five generations of this family.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A muslim-family based in Ayodhya, which has been making Khadaus for several generations, has said they are expecting an increased demand for their product after the construction of Ram Temple in the holy city.

“I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors,” ANI quoted khadau maker Mohd Azam, as saying.

“As Ram temple is getting constructed, many people will come to Ayodhya and I expect more sales of Khadaus, which will improve our condition and livelihood,” Azam added.

Azam ruled out any communal disharmony, saying that he has co-workers who are Hindus and they all celebrate each other’s festivals.

Khadau is one of the oldest forms of footwear and was traditionally worn by saints and priests. A wooden plank serves as a base surface, while a carved block in the front support one's toe fingers.

The temple town of Ayodhya is all decked up for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple today. The event will be attended by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja