BJP leaders L K Advani and Uma Bharti will not be attending the ground-breaking ceremony in wake of the coronavirus situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The temple town of Ayodhya is all decked up for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony, when the first brick will be laid for the construction of Ram temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust set up for the construction and management of Ram temple, has invited 175 eminent guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries.

However, PM Modi will be sharing the dais with only four others - RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

For the BJP which was once forced to keep the "contentious" Ram temple issue aside to woo allies, the beginning of construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya is an ideological victory over its rivals with even many opposition leaders welcoming the development.

Incidentally, the ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be conducted on Wednesday which coincides with the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, another key ideological plank for the saffron party.

Preparations done, security heightened

Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day Wednesday, when the first brick will be laid for the Ram temple.

Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live.

Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.

Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. A large number of policemen were deployed there on Tuesday. Some sat in the sweet shops, waiting for their next instructions.

Roads leading into the area are barricaded. Yards of yellow cloth and marigold garlands were being hung on poles.

Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.

LK Advani, Uma Bharti to attend ceremony

BJP leader LK Advani is not among the invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony due to his advanced age amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Uma Bharti has also said she would not attend the ground breaking ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis. Instead, Bharti said she would be on the banks of the Saryu river and visit the site and offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ after the event had concluded.

PM Modi’s itinerary

Prior to the ground-breaking ceremony, PM Modi will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi.

From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi pujan'

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

