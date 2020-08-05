RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called the construction of Ram temple marks 'a new beginning' for the country and said it only became possible after decades of struggle

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called the construction of Ram temple, 'a new beginning' for the country and said it only became possible after decades of struggle by the RSS and other like-minded organisation."Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India," he said while participating in the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple.

Reminiscing the words of the former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras, he said ,"We'd taken a resolution. I remember Balasaheb Deoras telling us that we'll have to struggle for 20-30 yrs, only then will this be fulfilled. We struggled for 30 years & in the 30th year, we've attained the joy of fulfilling our resolution

This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering.

He also said the entire country is elated. There is a pleasure about the fulfilment of centuries of hope. The greatest joy is because of the establishment of the self-confidence, which was lacking, today to make India self-reliant,” he said.

Poore desh mein aaj anand ki lehar hai. Sadiyon ki aas poore hone ka anand hai. Sabse bada anand hai Bharat ko atmanirbhar banane ke liye jis atma vishwas ki awashikta thi uska sagun-saakaar adhishthan aaj ho raha hai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/pTiOHUGVNu Also Read In first account of Galwan Valley clash, ITBP says its troops fought.. — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan'at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site, marking the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The temple town is decked up for the groundbreaking ceremony which is attended by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by PM Modi.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha