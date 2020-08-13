Gopal Das had shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya last week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of Ram Janmabhoomi trust, has tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, Gopal Das had shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya last week.

As per reports, Das had travelled to Mathura for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. On Wednesday, he experienced breathing difficulties after which doctors were called in to treat him.

Mahanta Nritya Gopal Das - the head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra - was among the five people on the stage during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya to mark the beginning of construction of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple at the disputed site. Others on the stage were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Days before the ceremony in Ayodhya, a priest, Pradeep Das, and 14 policemen in Ayodhya had also tested positive for coronavirus.

UP Chief Minister's Office said that the Adityanath has taken details of the health status of Gopal Das. "CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital," it said.

PM Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Returning to the holy city after 29 years, PM Modi laid the first brick to mark the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Shri Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

