New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the first brick of a mega Ram Temple in Ayodhya, believed by many to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Lord Ram, after a glittering 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. The prime minister laid a silver brick to mark the symbolic construction of the Ram Temple. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi compared the 'bhoomi pujan' with India's Independence Day, saying that the Ram Janmabhoomi has been liberated today.

Key highlights of PM Modi's speech on Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Ram Janmabhoomi has got freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple.

A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janmabhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries

It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment... From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath...today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram.

With the construction of the grand Ram Temple, not only history is being made but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Rama, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed.

Lord Rama made social harmony the cornerstone of his rule. He learned from Guru Vashistha, Motherhood from Shabari, Cooperation with Lord Hanuman and Vanvasi brothers, and gained trust from the subjects. He also gladly accepted the importance of a squirrel.

Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations.

A fter the construction of the grand Ram Temple, not only will the grandeur of Ayodhya increase but the entire economy of the region will also change. New opportunities will be created in every field, opportunities will also increase in every field in the region.

I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity.

I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Rama on today's pious occasion.