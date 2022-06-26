Ram Gopal Varma Lands In Legal Trouble For His Tweet On Draupadi Murmu; Issues Clarification

Ram Gopal Varma, who earlier landed in trouble due to his Droupadi remark, has once again surrounded himself with a fresh set of controversy. A case has been filed against the director for a controversial tweet with a 'Mahabharata' reference to Droupadi Murmu. For the uninitiated, Droupadi Murmu is the presidential candidate of the BJP.

"If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?" read Ram Gopal Varma's tweet.

A case has been filed against Varman by Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy regarding his tweet. Reddy accused Ram Gopal Varma of making fun of and disrespecting the SC/ST community.

"This tweet is tantamount to disrespecting the SC and ST people. Here, he calls 'Draupadi' the President. If he would have only mentioned Draupadi, Pandavas, and Kauravas, we would have had no objections. We, the BJP workers, are hurt at such comments from RGV," Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He requested the police to register a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and demanded severe punishment for the director.

As soon as the matter made headlines, Varma issued a clarification regarding the issue. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone".

The director is been widely criticised for his remark. Another MLA from Telangana took a jibe against Varma and wrote that he posts such tweets in a "drunken state". "Varma always tries to be in the news by making such controversial comments," he added.

BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu's name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

(With ANI inputs)