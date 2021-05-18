The Bench took the example of Bijnor district to assess the overall healthcare system in the smaller cities and villages of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an ongoing petition demanding better health care facilities for COVID patients in the state of Uttar Pradesh, a two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court termed the health infrastructure in the state as "Ram Bharose" (at the mercy of God".

The bench, comprising Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddarth Varma made the remark referring to an incident of a victim’s body being disposed of as an unidentified one. It also expressed its dissatisfaction with the steps taken by the UP government to test the rural population for COVID-19.

“If this is the state of affairs of treatment at a medical college in the city like Meerut, then the entire medical system of the state pertaining to the smaller cities and villages can only be taken to be like a famous Hindi saying ‘Ram Bharose’,” the bench said.

"If this is the state of affairs of five districts, one can guess where we are leading people of this State to i.e. third wave of the pandemic," it further added.

The bench noted that the health infrastructure is insufficient in cities to meet the requirement of the city population. In addition, in the rural areas, the Community Health Centres are ill-equipped and lack life-saving gadgets. In fact, most of the districts lack Level-3 hospital facilities.

The Bench took the example of Bijnor district to assess the overall healthcare system in the smaller cities and villages of Uttar Pradesh. It noted that there is no level-3 hospital in Bijnor despite its population is over 1 lakh. The district has 3 government hospitals that have 150 beds, 5 BIPAP machines, and 2 High Flow Nasal Cannula.

"Thus, these important life-saving devices in these days of a pandemic where lungs with covid involvement are resulting in serious breathing problems, are very negligible in number," the Bench said.

Uttar Pradesh has seen an alarming rise in cases and deaths after conducting panchayat elections last month which has led to the death of over 1600 teachers who were given poll duty. In addition, in the last few days, over 2000 dead bodies have been found within 1140 km on the banks of river Ganga in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha