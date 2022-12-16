Rakul Preet Singh Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case Linked Tollywood Drugs Probe

BOLLYWOOD actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in an alleged money laundering case in connection to the Tollywood (Telugu film industry) drugs case.

Reportedly, the Thank God actor has been asked to appear before the ED on December 19.

"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," a source cited by IANS said.

Earlier in September 2021, she had appeared before the federal probe agency following a summon linked with a high-end drugs racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

Earlier, ED summoned many other Tollywood personalities too in link with the sensitive racket of supplying high-end narcotics like LSD and MDMA. The case was busted by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. The present case was lodged by the ED on the basis of that matter after it found that money from that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

According to a report by PTI, the ED had earlier also interrogated Telugu director Puri Jagannadh and actor Charmee Kaur in connection to the same case.

Along with Rakul, ED has also called Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, for questioning in a separate case.

Reportedly, Reddy, along with two others, attended a party three years ago in Bengaluru. It was hosted by a film personality and drugs were also used at the party.

(With inputs from agency)