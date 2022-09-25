Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Hema Malini's Remark, Says 'Will Participate in 2024 Election'

Actress-turned politician Hema Malini was recently in Mathura when during a media interaction she was asked about Kangana contesting elections from Mathura to which the veteran actress replied, “You want film stars? Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up.” Now, Rakhi Sawant has responded to Hema Malani's remark.

On Saturday, Rakhi posted a video on social media where she addressed Hema Malini's statement. Sawant said apparently in a mock serious way said that she will contest the 2024 election. She also thanked Hema Malini and PM Narendra Modi for this.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for putting the great responsibility on my shoulders and considering me worthy of this. Thank you for giving me the opportunity of contesting the election as Hema Malini Ji has already announced," Sawant in the video said.

Take a look at the video here:

She also mentioned that if PM Modi can win hearts and become PM of the country by selling tea, then she also has the caliber to become the Chief Minister.

"As far as I am concerned, I have been serving society from childhood itself. I was born to serve the country only and I want to serve it. When our Prime Minister can become the PM by making tea, then why can't I be a CM after working in Bollywood? Definitely, I will and I need the best wishes of you all," Sawant added.

"So, I will be contesting the 2024 elections, but against whom it will be a surprise," Sawant said.

The video has taken the internet by storm. Netizens gave a mixed reaction to Rakhi's video. While many joked about Rakhi's statement, others extended their support for the actress. A user commented, “She’s (Rakhi is) giving an appropriate reply to the pathetic comment made by Hema Malini.”

Meanwhile, talking about Hema Malini, the veteran actress was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mathura twice, in 2014 and 2019.

(With ANI inputs)