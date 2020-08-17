New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF). A 1984-batch IPS officer, Asthana is currently the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) here. He has spearheaded probe in some high-profile cases such as the Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra in 2002, Augustawestland case, Purlia arms drop case among others. He also lead the probe against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu in the fodder scam in 1997, while holding the post of superintendent of police in the CBI.

He has been appointed the Director General (DG) of Border Security Force from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2021, i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.

Asthana hogged spotlight in 2018 after he was removed from agency after a case of bribery and extortion was lodged against him. The complaint was filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana who was being probed by Asthana as part of a probe into money laundering by meat exporter, Moin Qureshi. Asthana, however, denied all charges and alleged that this was done at the behest of then CBI director Alok Verma. A CBI court in March this year exonerated Asthana of all charges after the CBI filed a chargsheet saying there was not enough evidence to make him accused.

Meanwhile, VSK Kaumudi has been appointed as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry. Kaumudi, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as DG, Bureau of Police research and Development (BPR&D). He has been appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs up to November 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.

His batchmate from Uttar Pradesh cadre, Md Jawed Akhtar has been appointed the DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard. Akhtar will hold the charge of the post for a period upto July 31, 2021 i.e. date of his superannuation, it added.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha