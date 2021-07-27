Rakesh Asthana, the former CBI Special Director, was on Tuesday appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rakesh Asthana, the former CBI Special Director, was on Tuesday appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner, just three days before he was set to retire.

Asthana, a 1984-batch Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, was currently the post of the Director General of the Border Security Force.

Asthana will be in charge of of Delhi Police for a period of one year, till July 31, 2022. His date of retirement was July 31, which has been extended by one year "as a special case in public interest".

Last month, the Centre gave the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner to senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav, replacing SN Shrivastava, who retired from his service.

Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, took over as the Delhi Police Commissioner on February 28 last year in the backdrop of riots in North East Delhi.

SS Seswal, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, has been given additional charge of the post of BSF DG after Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner.

"Consequent upon appointment of Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that Shri S. S. Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order from the Union home ministry said.

"Accordingly, it is required to relieve Shri Rakesh Asthana immediatey to enable him to join as Commissioner of Police, Delhi," it added.

Asthana was involved in a bitter public clash with former CBI chief Alok Verma on conduct over high-profile cases. Following the spat, Asthana was removed from the CBI in 2018 and was appointed as the Director General of Civil Aviation Security in January 2019.

Asthana did his schooling at Jharkhand's Netarhat School, where his father was a teacher.

Asthana was also the holding additional charge of DG in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As the Director General of NCB, Asthana has been at the forefront of drug seizures and has directed investigation into the influx of cocaine and synthetic drugs in the Mumbai film industry.

He also led the NCB in its probe into the drugs angle in Bollywood that emerged following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

As the Director General of BSF, Asthana has pushed the force to make the borders more secure by uncovering tunnels used by Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta