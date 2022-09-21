Raju Srivastava's Last Rites Tomorrow At Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat; Body Handed Over To Family

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastav who died at the age of 58 on Wednesday, will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat in the national capital tomorrow (Thursday), the family confirmed. Srivastav who breathed his last at AIIMS in Delhi where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on August 10, was a reputed name in the entertainment industry and known for his comical quips on various aspects of Indian life.

Born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Raju gained popularity during his run on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' was also very popular.

From Indian politicians to Bollywood celebrities have expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media since the news about Raju Srivastav's demise came out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared a photo of himself with the comedian along with the tweet, wrote "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah called it a "great loss to the art world". "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a distinctive style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I extend my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," Shah's tweeted.

Meanwhile, Srivastav's nephew Mridul Srivastav said his uncle was the pillar of the family. “He was our family's pillar...All big leaders, including PM called, CM Yogi is in touch daily. Postmortem being conducted as he was unconscious when brought in (at AIIMS Delhi) & no one was there by his side, MLC was made at that time,” he said.

Bollywood celebrities too flooded Twitter with their condolence posts. Superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family."

Star actor Ajay Devgn thanked Srivastav for making people laugh throughout his lifetime and said "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement.”

Raju who became a popular household name died after 41 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He underwent an angioplasty the same day. However, after staying on the ventilator for several weeks, he finally passed away on September 21.

“Raju Srivastav's post-mortem has been done with a new technique called Virtual Autopsy. It does not require any dissection. The whole process took 15 to 20 minutes, after which the body was handed over to his family,” said Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, AIIMS, ANI quoted.