Comedian Raju Srivastava Dies Due To Heart Attack, Was On Ventilator For Over A Month

RENOWNED Indian comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday passed away after over 40 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family members. Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am. Raju Srivastava, counted as among the most high-profile and experienced comics in the country, is survived by his wife and two children.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother, Dipoo Srivastava, as quoted by PTI, said.

He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty on the same day. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

He has also featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others. Earlier, rumours of his death were rife during his treatment, however, his family members dismissed the reports.

Condoling his demise, political leaders including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over his demise.

"Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family," Yogi Aditynath said.

"It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent and hard work. He created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP," Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also condoled the demise of Raju Srivastava and said that artists like him are rarely seen. "My brother, friend & the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans," Agnihotri said.